The temps have fallen, the leaves are have turned red, the holidays are just around the corner and fall fashion is here in full force.

Sure the we are used to seeing Hollywood A-list in glamorous looks on the red carpet but due to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic, most celebs are staying home and forcing them to show off their best work from home looks. This sweater weather season, it’s all about cozy knits, plus velvets, edgy leather, bold patterns and rich hues with no red carpet required.

LADY IN LEATHER! KIM KARDASHIAN SPOTTED AT BUSINESS MEETING IN BEVERLY HILLS

Scroll through the gallery belo to check out 15 celebs who nailed their fall fashion outfits.