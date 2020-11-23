The 2020 American Music Awards rocked the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 22. Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the 48th annual event recognized the most popular artists and albums of the year.

The nominees were officially announced back in October on Good Morning America by Dua Lipa, with Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd being the most nominated artists with eight, followed by Megan Thee Stallion with five.

The show featured powerhouse performances by Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Darius Rucker, The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Nelly, Jennifer Lopez, Maluma, 24kGoldn, Iann Dior, Bad Bunny Jhay Cortez, Bebe Rexha, Doja Cat, Bell Biv DeVoe, BTS, Dan + Shay, Dua Lipa, Lewis Capaldi, Lil Baby, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker.

The socially distanced ceremony also featured a number of major fashion moments: some good (many in Balmain), some bad and some down right ugly.

Scroll through the gallery below to see out picks for the best and worst dressed at the AMAs below.