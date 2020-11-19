Model Hailey Baldwin wore a very interesting sweatsuit while grabbing lunch with friends in West Hollywood, Calif., on Wednesday, November 18.

The blonde beauty is known for wearing crop tops and tight outfits to showcase her lean figure, but this time around, she opted for a very comfortable looking outfit.

The 23-year-old rocked a black-and-white Bershka x Billie Eilish suit collection with a repeated eye pattern, Air Jordan sneakers and a black face mask while strolling outside.

Baldwin appeared to be makeup free and alternated between her hair tied up and down to complete the casual look.

Baldwin carried a $2,440 purse from Prada, which she showed off on Instagram earlier that morning.

Baldwin recently appeared on Ashley Graham’s “Pretty Big Deal” podcast and opened about her relationship with husband Justin Bieber.

She told Graham that although the pop star had been seen with Selena Gomez months before he popped the question, there was no overlap between the two girls.

“Contrary to popular belief, he had been single for a while and I had been single and we were kind of just trying to figure life out,” she said.

Bieber and Gomez have been linked since 2010 and went public in 2011 but were in an on-again, off-again relationship for many years. The former flames rekindled in late 2017, and rumors spread that they broke up by May 2018 when the “Yummy” singer was seen with model Baskin Champion. By June 2018, it looked like Bieber and Baldwin were all loved up as he shared images of them getting cozy on Instagram.

One month later, the 26-year-old popped the question.

“People don’t know, too, we had been talking for a while before we got back together,” she told Graham. “Everything happened really fast, I think everybody knows that. Everybody was kind of, like, ‘Hey, did you get married?'”

Earlier this month, Baldwin denied rumors that she was pregnant. The Canada native also dismissed the hearsay and told Apple Music‘s Zane Lowe that he wants to start a family “in due time.”

“I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship. I think that it’s definitely the next step, for sure,” he dished.