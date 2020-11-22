Action-film icon Mark Wahlberg is a man of many talents — actor, model, producer and even rapper. For many of us though, we know him by his incredibly fit physique, which he likes to flaunt on social media.

Wahlberg began his career as a singer in the group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch — which released the No. 1 song “Good Vibrations” in 1991.

The “Wildside” singer became a household name with his infamous sexy ads for underwear company Calvin Klein in the early ‘90s.

The restaurateur transitioned from music to acting, with his big screen debut in the hit film Renaissance Man. Since then, he’s starred in huge blockbusters, such as The Departed, Transformers, Ted and The Fighter — which earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor.

Wahlberg overcame adversity as a kid, suffering from drug addiction to become one of the world’s most prolific stars. He has used fitness as a way to clear his head and stay grounded.

He is constantly showing off his six-pack abs in the gym (and we’re not complaining).

