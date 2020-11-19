It’s been quite an exciting week for golf pro Dustin Johnson. The athlete, 36, won the 2020 Masters on Sunday, November 15, and then jetted to St. Barts to soak up some sun with his fiancée, Paulina Gretzky.

The couple looked like they were having a blast as they frolicked in the ocean. The blonde beauty wore a silver bikini with a shiny fishnet cover-up, while Johnson wore a blue bathing suit, which showed off his toned physique, on Nikki Beach.

Following his win, the 31-year-old gushed about her man via Instagram. “Honey, I’m forever & always your biggest fan. So proud of you,” she captioned a photo of them smooching.

The duo — who share sons Tatum, 5, and River, 3 — seem to be better than ever, especially after they went through a rough patch a few years ago. The lovebirds met in 2009 and got engaged in 2013 but in 2012 and 2014, Johnson failed a drug test and tested positive for cocaine.

Then, in 2015, rumors swirled that Johnson was having an affair with Alli MacKenzie, but she denied that there was anything going on between the two of them.

Three years later, Johnson released a statement via Twitter after he made headlines again for cheating on Gretzky. “Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family,” he wrote. “Thank you for your love and support.”

Fortunately, it seems like Johnson and Gretzky were able to work on their issues and move on from all the drama. These days, the model and Johnson are focused on spending time with their family.

“For me, golf was always the most important thing. And now, it’s Paulina and the kids,” he told Golfweek in September. “And they’ll always be the most important. Obviously, I love the game of golf, competing and playing. But they’re the most important thing.”

Meanwhile, we’ve rounded up some sexy snaps of Johnson — shirtless — for your viewing pleasure.