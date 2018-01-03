Royally Rejected
Meghan Markle's Sister Is Not Invited To Her Wedding After She Slammed Prince Harry
Samantha Grant blasted him for calling his relatives the family she 'never had.'
Meghan Markle isn’t interested in letting her half-sister Samantha Grant’s drama get in the way of her wedding day! According to an insider, Prince Harry’s fiancé isn’t planning to invite her half-sibling to her wedding ever since she slammed Harry on Twitter just days after Christmas!
