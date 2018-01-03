Meghan Markle's Sister Is Not Invited To Her Wedding After She Slammed Prince Harry

“Meghan has enough on her plate planning her upcoming wedding,” a source told InTouch. “The last thing she needs is Samantha drawing attention to herself and giving her unwanted opinion on Harry’s interview.”

“Actually, Meghan has a large family who were always there with her and for her. No one was estranged, she was just too busy,” Samantha tweeted in response to Harry’s quote.

“Meg’s family (our family) is complete with [a] sister, brother, aunts, uncles, cousins, and the glue of our family, our amazing completely self sacrificing father. She always had this family…Marrying merely extends it,” she continued. Meghan and Samantha have the same father, Tom Markle.

This isn’t the first time Samantha’s behavior has cast a shadow on Meghan’s fairy tale romance. She’s even writing a memoir called The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister.