Royally Rejected

Meghan Markle's Sister Is Not Invited To Her Wedding After She Slammed Prince Harry

January 3, 2018 16:49PM

Samantha Grant blasted him for calling his relatives the family she 'never had.'

Meghan Markle isn’t interested in letting her half-sister Samantha Grant’s drama get in the way of her wedding day! According to an insider, Prince Harry’s fiancé isn’t planning to invite her half-sibling to her wedding ever since she slammed Harry on Twitter just days after Christmas!

“Meghan has enough on her plate planning her upcoming wedding,” a source told InTouch. “The last thing she needs is Samantha drawing attention to herself and giving her unwanted opinion on Harry’s interview.”
As OK! readers know, Samantha blasted Harry on Twitter after he did an interview calling his relatives the family Meghan “never had” after she spent Christmas with them at the Queen’s estate in Sandringham.
“Actually, Meghan has a large family who were always there with her and for her. No one was estranged, she was just too busy,” Samantha tweeted in response to Harry’s quote.
“Meg’s family (our family) is complete with [a] sister, brother, aunts, uncles, cousins, and the glue of our family, our amazing completely self sacrificing father. She always had this family…Marrying merely extends it,” she continued. Meghan and Samantha have the same father, Tom Markle.
This isn’t the first time Samantha’s behavior has cast a shadow on Meghan’s fairy tale romance. She’s even writing a memoir called The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister.
