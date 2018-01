Miley’s style has been rather conservative so far in 2018, especially in the two looks she sported at the 2018 Grammy Awards. She first rocked a classy black velvet Jean Paul Gaultier jumpsuit on the red carpet this past Sunday night.

Zac Posen dress during her incredible performance with Then, during the award show, she wore a flowy and beautiful ruby reddress during her incredible performance with Elton John as they sang his classic hit, “Tiny Dancer.”

One ensemble that she didn’t sport that night was a very raunchy one, which showed her wearing a sparkly long sleeve shirt and shorts by August Getty Atelier, where her long legs were definitely on display!

The photos were taken during a tribute concert to Elton John on Tuesday night titled I'm Still Standing-A Grammy Salute at Madison Square Garden.

Although she is definitely paying homage to the legendary singer’s in-your-face ensembles, she got very sexual in some of her poses which exposed her butt cheeks in one and another with her legs wide open. This is far from the first time Miley has looked or acted like this in the past.

During her “Wrecking Ball” phase, Miley was seen out in little to nothing multiple times, including during her 2013 VMA performance with Robin Thicke . She infamously twerked on him wearing nothing but a bra and panties, causing massive commotion on and off social media.