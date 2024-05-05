What Is Noah Cyrus' Net Worth? How the Famous Sibling Made Her Millions
Noah Cyrus is making a pretty penny!
The youngest member of the famous family, 24, has come into her own in recent years as a talented musician with songs like "July" and "All Three."
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cyrus is currently worth $3 million dollars for her work in music and rare acting stints over the years.
The young performer got her start alongside her older sister Miley Cyrus in Hannah Montana: The Movie. She also had small roles in television shows like The Joey & Elise Show, The Hugo & Rita Show, and Take 2.
In 2018, she released her first album, NC-17. The single "Make Me (Cry)," featuring Labrinth, was certified Platinum and reached No. 46 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
In 2020, the vocalist released the track "The End of Everything," which is about living in the "Flowers" singer's shadow. "My sister's like sunshine, bringing good light wherever she'll go / and I was born to rain clouds, blessed in her shadows," she sings.
"I think just the message in the second verse, being born in the family I was in, everyone gave me such a hard time for having a hard time being Miley's little sister," Noah explained during an Instagram Live after the song's debut.
"But you know, I always felt like I was that person that no one gave a s--- about due to what people said to me online," the famous offspring added.
- Noah Cyrus Rips Troll Apart Who Referenced Dominic Purcell and Tish Drama
- Noah Cyrus' Revenge: Singer 'Liked' Liam Hemsworth's Photo to Show 'Her Family What a Lack of Loyalty Looks Like'
- 'Who Gives a F----': Noah Cyrus Unbothered by Haters After 'Liking' Her Sister Miley's Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth's Gym Thirst Trap
"It was absolutely unbearable," she added. "And that's why I write, 'My sister's like sunshine, bringing good light wherever she'll go / and I was born to rain clouds, blessed in her shadows.' Because, that's why everybody always says to me, that no matter what, I was going to be in that shadow."
"That was something I heard my whole life, every single day, my whole life. It was either that or that I wasn't enough in some way, whether it was the way I look or the way I am. Like I said the other day, sometimes I feel like I don't even breathe right sometimes," Noah, whose parents are Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, said of her dynamic with her relatives.
"Basically, that is what the song is about, and I just wanted to open up about that once and for all, because that's been a big part of my life, and I probably won't talk about it anymore. I just wanted to put it out," Noah explained.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Noah admitted it hasn't always been easy for her to be surrounded by her talented family.
"Everybody always says you're giving the people power by seeing it, but I can't control seeing it," the artist emotionally confessed. "You guys are young, you know the internet. It's been really tough on me, so that song is just pretty tough to get through."