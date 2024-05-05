What Is Noah Cyrus' Net Worth? How the Famous Sibling Made Her Millions

"It was absolutely unbearable," she added. "And that's why I write, 'My sister's like sunshine, bringing good light wherever she'll go / and I was born to rain clouds, blessed in her shadows.' Because, that's why everybody always says to me, that no matter what, I was going to be in that shadow."

"That was something I heard my whole life, every single day, my whole life. It was either that or that I wasn't enough in some way, whether it was the way I look or the way I am. Like I said the other day, sometimes I feel like I don't even breathe right sometimes," Noah, whose parents are Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, said of her dynamic with her relatives.

"Basically, that is what the song is about, and I just wanted to open up about that once and for all, because that's been a big part of my life, and I probably won't talk about it anymore. I just wanted to put it out," Noah explained.