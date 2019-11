Photo credit: INSTARImages

Even though Miley’s music is on halt for now, Cody, 22, recently released a new song on October 18 called “Golden Thing,” after some encouragement from the Disney Channel alum. “She was like, ‘If you don’t put this s**t out, I’m putting it out on your behalf for you. I’m getting your Spotify login and doing this s**t myself,’” Cody said of the song he wrote while Miley was still recovering.