The Oscar red carpet is one of the most important moments in an entertainer’s career. It’s the culmination of awards season and it’s their time to shine in front of a sea of photographers. If ever there’s a place to make a splash in terms of wardrobe, it’s at the Oscars. Of course, if you really want to make a statement, simply going couture won’t cut it. You’ve got to be bold or go home. And the women below definitely dared to be bold in the best way they possible—by showing off some skin! As you’ll see below, these naked Oscar looks throw traditional red carpet attire out the window in favor of something eye-popping and waaaaay steamier.

Pulling off a revealing yet glamorous look on the biggest night in Hollywood is no easy feat yet these sultry celebrities have succeeded. From Jennifer Lawrence bringing her A-game with a slinky sheer gown to the 2017 Oscars to Rita Ora baring down and showcasing her booty at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, OK! has compiled the all-time greatest naked Oscar night looks.

