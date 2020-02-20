View this post on Instagram

Hey #teamtwirl thank you for always supporting me! I may make a few lefts turns sometimes but I always end up on the right path! And thank you so much to my @kenyamoorehair supporters! You see right through the attempted assassination of my brand. We are sold out time and time again at @sallybeauty and @amazon as we level up and scale up. Thank you for your loyalty and prayers. ❤️ Hair: @derickmonroe Makeup: @georgemiguelc Jumpsuit: #galvinlondon Shoes: @gianvitorossi Hair are:@kenyamoorehair Smile: #teamtwirl #kenyamoore #hair #haircrush