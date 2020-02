Photo credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Andy continued, “She wants to know why you are doing press saying Bravo is phasing her out? She says it's not true. She's great.” NeNe’s full tweet stated , “Here’s a Q for Ken @andy.... Ask her [why] is she out [doing] press [saying] BRAVO is [phasing] me out? BRAVO hasn’t told me or my team that! Why is she out [saying] I have lost money from NOT being [in] episodes. I negotiated my episodes & money upfront? I have NOT lost anything #shady #hater.”