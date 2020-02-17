Kenya Moore appeared on Watch What Happens Live on February 17 and NeNe Leakes shockingly tweeted in a question to ask why Kenya claimed she is being phased out of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Andy Cohen defended NeNe and Bravo in the discussion.
