Kenya Moore appeared on Watch What Happens Live on February 17 and NeNe Leakes shockingly tweeted in a question to ask why Kenya claimed she is being phased out of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Andy Cohen defended NeNe and Bravo in the discussion.

