trending in REALITY TV
- Tamra Judge Says She 'Needs A New Career' After Her Shocking 'RHOC' Exit
- Denise Richards Shuts Down 'RHOBH' Exit Rumors With Just One Tweet
- Chelsea Houska Undergoes Facial Treatment & Shares The Results: We Are 'A Bit Red!'
- Melissa Gorga Calls The Girls Dancing With Joe Giudice In Mexico ‘H*es’ On 'WWHL'
- 'RHONJ': Jackie Reveals She Hit Rock Bottom Of Eating Disorder After Her Honeymoon
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi revealed Angelina Pivarnick hasn’t talked to her or her Jersey Shore costars since her wedding in November 2019. Snooki, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Deena Cortese served as bridesmaids and reportedly roasted Angelina in their wedding toast, which didn’t go over well with her.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on
View this post on Instagram
First Christmas as a wife and I wouldn’t of dreamed of it any better than this ❤️💍👰🏻🤵🏻. @chris_e_piss_e thank you for such an amazing holiday with family that truly make my heart melt. We hosted our first Christmas Eve together last night in our new home and it went perfectly. No matter what we have eachother and this new year coming is our year. We are taking this life by storm. Merry Christmas everyone love @chris_e_piss_e and I. #lifeisgrand #loveyourself #loveyou #betterhalf #muse #soulmate #2020aintreadyforus #alotofchanges #realnessalwayswins
A post shared by AnGeLiNa Larangeira (@angelinamtv) on
View this post on Instagram
HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my iconic meatball @deenanicole 🖤 You have always been the bestest friend & the sweetest soul! You will always be my meatball other half & so grateful for our friendship🖤 TO DEENER & CHRIS🥂LOVE YOU MAWMA
A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on
View this post on Instagram
At @daruccileather trying on winter jackets. I went with the camo and chris loves his bomber. Thank you guys 😍😘. They have many other styles and hats and slippers. Check them out guys. #fauxfur #theyhaverealfurifuwant. #afterweddingvibes #married #iwantedmatching #hewantedbomber #chris #myhusband. ORDER ON Www.Daruccinyc.com
A post shared by AnGeLiNa Larangeira (@angelinamtv) on
View this post on Instagram
Okay, back to your regular scheduling program.
A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on
View this post on Instagram
Lips for days @dolceaestheticsny 💋💋💋. Obsessed 🥰🥰 #lips #getit #sexy #luscious #kisses
A post shared by AnGeLiNa Larangeira (@angelinamtv) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
Sound off in the comments below!