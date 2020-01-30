trending in REALITY TV

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi revealed Angelina Pivarnick hasn’t talked to her or her Jersey Shore costars since her wedding in November 2019. Snooki, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Deena Cortese served as bridesmaids and reportedly roasted Angelina in their wedding toast, which didn’t go over well with her.

