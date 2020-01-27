trending in REALITY TV
- Vicki Gunvalson's Daughter Speaks Out About Her Mother's 'RHOC' Exit
- ‘Catfish’ Hosts Nev & Kamie Explain Why People Make Fake Dating Profiles
- Joe Giudice Grinds On A Thong-Clad Woman Just A Month After Split From Teresa
- Chelsea Houska Celebrates Son Watson's Third Birthday With A Pizza Cake!
- Just Like Momma! Lisa Films Her Daughters Delilah & Amelia Dancing Up A Storm
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi recently revealed that her son Lorenzo suffered “anxiety” when she would leave to film Jersey Shore. The MTV star announced she was quitting the show in December 2019 to spend more time with her children.
View this post on Instagram
Okay, back to your regular scheduling program.
A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on
View this post on Instagram
Celebrating Cousin CJ with my crew 👊🏽🙏🏽❤️
A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on
View this post on Instagram
-2019 recap- I became a mother to 3 perfect nuggets. I successfully ran my physical store with an amazing team in an amazing town. I’ve been apart of a phenomenon of a returning reality show called Jersey Shore. I’ve launched new products to my brand that I’m proud of. Going on tour for my Live Podcast Show with my best friend. I fall more in love with my husband and family everyday. I have the smallest but most fabulous friends & support system I’ve ever had. & most of all, i ended 2019 the way I felt most comfortable. Being a hot mess & completely ready for what’s next! Here’s to 2020 - Let’s do this bitch🔥 🥂TO 2020 & CHRIS! 🥂
A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- Nicole Snooki Polizzi
Sound off in the comments below!