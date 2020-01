"My son is 7. So when we came back from Miami, I was gone for two weeks, then I came home for a night and then left for another two weeks. That literally scarred him. So anytime I say ‘Mommy’s going to work,’ he’s like, ‘Mom, you cannot leave me again like you did. I was so upset. I don’t want you leaving.’ So now every time I say I’m leaving for work, he goes, ‘How long are you leaving?’ It kind of gives him anxiety now. I can’t do that anymore. They are definitely happy that I’m not going to be leaving for days on end now," Snooki told Us Weekly before her live podcast recording of It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey at The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City.