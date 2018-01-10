Daddy Issues
Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancy Leads O.J. Simpson To Double Down On His Denial That He's Her Father
‘Trust me,’ the former football player says.
Khloe Kardashian’s impending motherhood has resurrected a longtime rumor that her little one’s granddad might be O.J. Simpson. So the former football player decided to double down on his denial that he is the reality TV star’s father. Click through for all the details!
1 of 8
2 of 8
3 of 8
4 of 8
5 of 8
6 of 8
7 of 8
8 of 8
1/8
Sound off in the comments below!