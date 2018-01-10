NEWS
Daddy Issues

Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancy Leads O.J. Simpson To Double Down On His Denial That He's Her Father

January 10, 2018 11:22AM

‘Trust me,’ the former football player says.

Khloe Kardashian’s impending motherhood has resurrected a longtime rumor that her little one’s granddad might be O.J. Simpson. So the former football player decided to double down on his denial that he is the reality TV star’s father. Click through for all the details!

Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancy Leads O.J. Simpson To Double Down On His Denial That He's Her Father

O.J. was quick to deny any questions about him being Khloe’s father when he congratulated the reality TV star on her pregnancy recently.
According to reports, he said, “Well, for Bob [Kardashian], God bless his soul, yeah. I don't know for me. I don't think for me I have nothing to do with it,” distancing himself from having any paternal relationship with Khloe. He added, “I would be proud ... but trust me, I had nothing to do with it.”
Despite Khloe’s mother Kris confessing in her 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner and all Things Kardashian, that she had an affair when she was married to her late husband Robert, O.J. has rejected any report that it was with him.
“I would never do that to my friend Bob,” he told Page Six in 2015. “I would never tap Kris.” Robert famously served on O.J.’s defense team when he was tried and acquitted for the double homicide of his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.
Still, many have been skeptical, citing that the 33-year-old bares a striking resemblance to O.J.’s daughter Sydney.
Even Jan Ashley, Robert’s ex-wife, fueled reports when she revealed that he told her he had doubts that he was Khloe’s father as well, though he never shared them with his daughter.
Though the 70-year-old agreed to do a paternity test back in 2016, when he was still serving time in prison for armed robbery and kidnapping, it still hasn’t happened, which has further raised eyebrows.
Do you believe that O.J. is Khloe’s real father? Sound off in the comment section! 

