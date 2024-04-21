'So Overbearing': Kris Jenner Has Been 'Meddling' in Kylie Jenner’s Romance With Timothée Chalamet: Source
Kris Jenner is well-known as momager to her six kids, but according to an insider, Kylie Jenner would prefer for her mom to mind her business when it comes to her relationship with Call Me by Your Name star Timothée Chalamet.
"Kris thinks he’s the ultimate catch," an insider dished of Kylie's relationship with the Oscar-nominated actor. "He has huge star power along with this intellectual cachet, and Kris thinks he can elevate the family into a classier social category."
In her excitement, she allegedly has been attempting to arrange brand deals for the Lady Bird actor, 28, and has even invited him to family events without asking Kylie first.
The insider spilled Kylie, 26, finds her mother's eager antics "so overbearing," adding that "Kris has meddled in every one of Kylie’s relationships."
As OK! previously reported, the pair sparked rumors of romance just over one year ago. In April 2023, a source claimed the Kylie Cosmetics founder was "having fun" and "getting to know" the Hollywood star after "years of back and forth with Travis [Scott]."
Prior to her relationship with Timothée, she was in an on-off relationship with the "goosebumps" rapper since 2017 when they were seen spending time together at Coachella. They share daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 2.
"Everyone wants Kylie to move on," the source said at the time. "Everyone in the family is happy and supportive of Kylie dating."
However, rumors swirled the young couple called it quits amid their busy schedules.
"They’re hardly together anymore," a separate source shared in an interview published in April. "One might even say they’re on a break. Their lives got busy, and they drifted apart. Of course, once their schedules quiet down, that could all change."
"They still care about each other, so maybe they’ll pick up where they left off. Or maybe it will be out of sight, out of mind," the source explained.
But a third source alleged they were still together despite the gossip.
"They're serious about each other and they’re in love and pleased to prove the haters wrong," a source confirmed. "This isn’t some fling. Timothée thinks Kylie is an incredible businesswoman and the best mom."
The source spoke with Star about Kris' alleged meddling.