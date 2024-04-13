Kris Jenner's Sister Karen's Autopsy Results Revealed 1 Month After 'Unexpected' Death
Kris Jenner's sister, Karen Houghton, died at 65 years old due to heart problems.
The sister of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's death certificate revealed her cause of death was cardiac arrhythmia and cardiac arrest with Type 2 diabetes listed as an underlying cause.
Per a news outlet, she passed away on Monday, March 18, at her San Marcos, Calif., home. She was cremated later that same week.
As OK! previously reported, Jenner confirmed her sister's death in a lengthy tribute shared to Instagram on Tuesday, March 19.
"It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly," she wrote. "My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time."
"Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny," she continued. "She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter."
"She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together," Jenner added. "Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised."
"We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister," the 68-year-old momager concluded.
Fans rushed to the comments section to offer their "deepest condolences" to the reality star in this difficult time.
"May she rest in peace. You have another angel watching over all of you you’re in all of our prayers and thoughts," one follower replied, and a second noted, "So sorry for your loss."
While the television personality had warm memories of her sister, things weren't always sunshine and roses between the two. According to RadarOnline.com, Houghton and Jenner were estranged for some time.
“If you think your sister would call you back, she doesn’t,” Houghton in a 2014 social media post. “And it hurts me. I don’t care how much money you have or who you are, you’re my sister.”
TMZ reported Houghton's cause of death.