Kris Jenner's Sister Karen's Autopsy Results Revealed 1 Month After 'Unexpected' Death

Per a news outlet, she passed away on Monday, March 18, at her San Marcos, Calif., home. She was cremated later that same week.

As OK! previously reported, Jenner confirmed her sister's death in a lengthy tribute shared to Instagram on Tuesday, March 19.

"It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly," she wrote. "My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time."