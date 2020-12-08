One would think that Carl Lentz would not be getting along too well with his wife, Laura, these days. The disgraced Hillsong Church pastor has not only weathered one bombshell cheating scandal, he’s currently in the doghouse for allegedly sniffing around a whole lot of other tails. In a leaked audio recording of a meeting of church executives — which occurred around November 19 — Hillsong founder Brian Houston accused Lentz, 42, of fooling around with numerous ladies.

Given that she’s already had to endure more than any good (or heck, even bad) wife should endure, the latest accusations leave no doubt that Laura has every right to kick her straying spouse to the curb. However, the two appeared to be in good spirits on Friday, December 4, when they were photographed taking a calming walk along the shore. The pair seemed completely at ease with each other, without even a trace of tension visible in their faces or posture.

It seems to be a good start to what Lentz has proclaimed he wants to do following his massive topple from grace. In November, Lentz got candid with his followers about his sexual escapades on Instagram, stating that he’s committed to working things out with his wife and trying to make good on his transgressions.

“I was unfaithful in my marriage, the most important relationship in my life and held accountable for that. This failure is on me, and me alone and I take full responsibility for my actions. I now begin a journey of rebuilding trust with my wife, Laura and my children and taking real time to work on and heal my own life and seek out the help that I need,” he wrote.