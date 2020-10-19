Lily James and Dominic West made headlines on Sunday, October 11, when they were first spotted packing on the PDA in Rome, Italy, despite the actor being married to his wife for 10 years.

During their outing, the Yesterday star, 31, and The Affair alum, 51, took a break from filming their show, The Pursuit of Love, and were spotted riding around on an electric scooter in addition to exploring the sights and dining out at a restaurant.

The duo was joined by their mutual manager, Angharad Wood, and West — who was not wearing his wedding band — couldn’t help but stroke and kiss James’ neck. The costars, who play a father-daughter duo in the upcoming miniseries, reportedly stayed at Hotel d la Ville for two nights.

‘DOWNTON ABBEY’ SNUB! LILY JAMES REVEALS SHE WASN’T ASKED TO JOIN THE FILM

Two days later, West and his wife, Catherine FitzGerald, were photographed outside their home in Wiltshire, England, where the pair was caught kissing and holding hands. “Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together,” the couple wrote in a note they gave to reporters. “Thank you.”

However, new photos emerged of James and West at the airport in Rome together on October 12 — just one day before the actor and his wife put on a united front. According to the Daily Mail, one onlooker claimed that James rested on West’s shoulder before they got on the flight. While en route back to England, the Hollywood stars were seen “kissing and cuddling” in front of the other passengers.

In fact, the Cinderella star was the one to tell dad of five to return home to his wife. “Lily doesn’t want to be known her whole life as a home-wrecker. It was only a few months ago she was spotted getting very friendly with Captain America star Chris Evans in a London park, and now she’s seen kissing a married man in Rome. This scandal could end her career. It was in everyone’s interests that Dominic go back home immediately and be seen with his wife, which is exactly what Lily wanted to happen,” a source exclusively told OK!.

KEIRA KNIGHTLEY, KYLIE MINOGUE & LILY JAMES WIN BIG AT HARPER BAZAAR’S WOMEN OF THE YEAR AWARDS

“Lily doesn’t want Dominic to leave his wife and turn up at her doorstep with his suitcases. This whole thing is a mess, and Lily doesn’t want it to drag on for another single minute,” the insider added.

Following the PDA scandal, James was supposed to appear on the Today show on Monday, October 19, but canceled the interview after the talk show hosts refused to agree to not ask about what’s been going on in the news.

“Lily completed her interviews with entertainment shows Extra and Entertainment Tonight because they all agreed to focus on the new film and not what went down while filming with Dominic. Both asked a generic question about the headlines, which she expected and was prepared with an answer to deflect before quickly moving on. However, the Today show, which is part of NBC’s news division, refused to be told what they could and couldn’t ask, so Lily canceled the appearance that was scheduled to take place this morning,” a source exclusively dished to OK!.

SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE

“Lily was set to appear live on the third hour with Al Roker, who isn’t exactly known for his hardball questions. But even so, without a guarantee that the kissing incident would be off-limits, Lily wanted no part of America’s favorite weatherman,” the insider added.

At the moment, the brunette beauty will still appear on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show on Thursday, October 22.

“The joke in showbiz is if you are guilty, go on Jimmy’s show. He would rather sing jingles and play silly games with his guests than ask if they did in fact commit the crime!” the source joked.

Additionally, James pulled out of The Graham Norton Show on Monday, October 19.

James has not commented on the ordeal.