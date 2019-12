Photo credit: Shutterstock

Kaia's parents Cindy and Rande allegedly feel that she is too young to be serious with anyone, and they are hoping that this relationship runs its course. "I think they’re just hoping this could all fizzle out. [Kaia’s] traveling and working constantly — how serious can [she and Pete] get?" a source told Page Six, noting that they aren't too concerned about it lasting given her age. "Kaia can be slightly naive. But she’s a smart girl with a good head on her shoulders and a family who watches out for her," the source added.