Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Beg Fans To Embrace Her Maternity Style

Khloe Kardashian is begging fans not to judge her maternity style! Lately, she’s been rocking the bump in non-maternity wear, such as when she wore a skintight white dress for her first interview since announcing the baby news on Ellen DeGeneres. At the time, she admitted that she was going to wear non-maternity clothes for as long as possible. But now that she is over six months along, there’s no way she won’t be rocking some more comfortable clothes soon. Just don’t knock her look!