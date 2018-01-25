NEWS
Don't Judge Me!

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Beg Fans To Embrace Her Maternity Style

January 25, 2018 15:57PM

The 33-year-old is worried about her fashion sense as she gets bigger.

Khloe Kardashian is begging fans not to judge her maternity style! Lately, she’s been rocking the bump in non-maternity wear, such as when she wore a skintight white dress for her first interview since announcing the baby news on Ellen DeGeneres. At the time, she admitted that she was going to wear non-maternity clothes for as long as possible. But now that she is over six months along, there’s no way she won’t be rocking some more comfortable clothes soon. Just don’t knock her look!

The 33-year-old took to Twitter to ask followers not to critic her maternity wear, and plenty offered words of support.
One user wrote her, "Who is insulting your pregnancy style!? I will fight them because you look incredible!" Another said, "I think we're all so excited that you are pregnant and happy that we don't care what you wear while pregnant and happy."
Khloe has been looking phenomenal since sharing her baby news on Instagram. Prior to that, she covered up her bump with baggy clothes and a huge Birkin bag. But we all knew thanks to a variety of reports that she was expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson.
The reality star is evidently not ready to wear maternity clothes yet, nor is she ready to accept her baby body. She got some heat earlier on Thursday after posting a photo of her pre-baby body in a bodysuit, and saying she missed her thinner frame.
Many fans were offended, with most telling her to accept her growing body since she is creating a human life after all!
What are your thoughts on Khloe asking fans not to bash her maternity wear? Let us know in the comments section.

