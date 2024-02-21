Blake Lively Stuns Fans After Revealing She Wore 'Pants That Were Shoes' to the Super Bowl: 'Didn't Even Notice the Shants'
Blake Lively looked sporty and gorgeous in a red Adidas collab tracksuit and white crop top while at the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11 — but her outfit had a strange twist not all fans noticed.
"Last week, I left my kids for the first time ever and wore pants that were shoes," she wrote via Instagram next to a carousel of photos shared on Tuesday, February 20. "I took pictures upside down and had no clue."
"I treated a friendship bracelet like a Flat Stanley for my husband like I didn’t realize it wasn’t ‘07," she continued. "I borrowed more jewelry than the skeleton in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. And I went clubbing. Now I know what my episode of the Twilight Zone would look like. 💥🙌😆♥️🥰"
Fans flocked to the comments section to rave over Lively's unique 'fit. One quipped, "Omg so if your feet start to hurt you have to take off your pants?!" and another added, "Didn’t even notice the shants lol."
"When a pant is a shoe idk what to do," a third person joked, and a fourth added, "Obsessed with these 😍👏🔥 the outfit, the events perfection"
"Your caption has me rolling 😂 the pants that are also shoes lol!! You look fab!" a fifth fan gushed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Blake Lively & Husband Ryan Reynolds Shine Bright At 'Free Guy' Premiere Wearing $5,000 Sexy Cut-Out Sequin Gown, $6,295 Cashmere Corduroy Suit — Get The Look For Less
- Outfit Goals! See The Styles Your Favorite Celebs Have Been Wearing
- Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Look Straight Out Of A Fairy-Tale At The 2022 Met Gala — Pics!
This comes after Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, took to social media to asks fans where his wife could possibly have disappeared too during the sporting event.
"Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also has anyone seen my wife?" Reynolds penned beside a snap of himself next to a television -playing the commercial for his upcoming flick.
"She’s TSwift’s wife tonight, bud," one follower teased in the comments section of the post. A second added, "Your wife living her best life being besties with The Music Industry."
As OK! previously reported, Lively cheered on the Kansas City Chiefs as they faced off against the San Francisco 49ers at the big game. She was accompanied by her bestie, Taylor Swift, Ice Spice, Keleigh Sperry and Lana Del Rey.
The Gossip Girl star later hilariously responded to her husband with a photo of herself standing in front of the TV with Deadpool on in the background. "Honey I’m home. My day was good. Yours?" she captioned the snapshot.