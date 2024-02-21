Blake Lively Stuns Fans After Revealing She Wore 'Pants That Were Shoes' to the Super Bowl: 'Didn't Even Notice the Shants'

Blake Lively looked sporty and gorgeous in a red Adidas collab tracksuit and white crop top while at the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11 — but her outfit had a strange twist not all fans noticed.

"Last week, I left my kids for the first time ever and wore pants that were shoes," she wrote via Instagram next to a carousel of photos shared on Tuesday, February 20. "I took pictures upside down and had no clue."