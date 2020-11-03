It sounds like the Sussexes will be getting new neighbors. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s friends David Foster and Katharine McPhee are house hunting in Montecito, Calif., so they can live closer to the couple, the Daily Mail reported.

Foster and McPhee — who is currently pregnant — want their child to form a bond with Harry and Meghan’s son, Archie. “David and Katharine have become really close to Harry and Meghan,” a source told the publication. “And now Katharine is pregnant they both want to settle down and raise their child in a nice area with nice schools.”

“They’ve spent quite a bit of time in Montecito since Harry and Meghan moved there and they’ve fallen in love with it so they decided to start looking at properties to see what’s on the market,” the insider said. “If they do make the move their child can play with Archie and become good friends. Harry and Meghan are excited about having them live nearby and they all want their kids to grow up together.”

Meghan and Harry bought the $14.65 million mansion, known as “The Chateau,” in June. Oprah Winfrey, Rob Lowe, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ellen DeGeneres are among their famous neighbors. The luxury 14,563-square-foot home sits on 5.4 acres of land.

The pair initially moved to Canada after they decided to distance themselves from the royal family and then relocated back to the U.S.

Meanwhile, the 70-year old and the singer currently live in an apartment in Beverly Hills, but it’s not yet known if they will sell the property or keep both homes.

They have all become good friends since the royal couple moved to California. Meghan and McPhee are lifelong friends and even performed in school musicals together. Just last week, they were spotted on a dinner date to celebrate McPhee’s pregnancy, and they are even planning on spending Christmas together.

Also new to the star-studded neighborhood is Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. The couple bought their $14.2 million home from Robert Kidder, who owned the estate for over 20 years. The gated abode sits on 8.9 acres of land, which will give their daughter, Daisy Dove, who was born in August, lots of space to play in when she’s older.

Foster and McPhee have several houses to choose from in the area. One of the properties is more expensive than the royal couple’s home — estimated at a whopping $16.9 million. The 12,000 square foot estate is called “Villa Bencistà.”

The duo can also price down to a smaller modern $6.4 million estate with a pool or a $2.3 million town home.

This is McPhee’s first child — but her husband’s sixth. He was married five times and has five daughters; his ex-wives include B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid.

Foster is already good friends with Winfrey, which is another selling point to move into the area.

The couple wed in June 2019 in London, England.