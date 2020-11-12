The holidays are around the corner, and the royal family plans to keep up with their favorite Christmas tree decorating tradition amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, can’t help decorate their grandmother Carole Middleton‘s Christmas tree in person, the trio still plans on helping out virtually. “We may not be able to get together but, after a year like 2020, we need to remember what’s really important this Christmas,” Kate Middleton‘s mom explained via an Instagram post for her Party Pieces company.

“For me, what really matters is that my family feels connected,” the 65-year-old wrote. “I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree. This year, I’ll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where. It may need to be tastefully rearranged later…!”

Carole — who is also a grandmother to Pippa Middleton‘s 2-year-old son Arthur — first revealed the holiday tradition with her royal grandchildren in December 2018. She explained she would give each of the kiddos a Christmas tree in their room to decorate themselves. The businesswoman noted she would keep as many Christmas trees as possible in her Bucklebury, England, home so each grandchild had their own.

The royal family usually celebrates Christmas together at the Queen‘s Sandringham Estate. As per tradition, the royal family would exchange their gifts at teatime on Christmas Eve. Despite changes occurring due to the ongoing pandemic, the Queen is still expected to spend the holiday at her Norfolk home. It is still unknown if the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend church at Sandringham with the Queen on Christmas Day.

While Prince William and Kate plan to celebrate the holidays in London, his younger brother, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle have plans of their own in California. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously celebrated Christmas at Sandringham in 2017 and 2018. However, the red-headed prince took their son Archie to Canada for the holidays last year. Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, stepped away from their royal duties soon after their Canada trip to start their new lives in Montecito, Calif.

The couple planned to make a return over the pond for the holidays but are unable to due to the virus.

While the lovebirds are unable to reunite with the royal family, they’ve made plans of their own with their Hollywood pals. Harry and Meghan will be hosting their first Christmas soirée with guests David Foster and wife Katharine McPhee. “Meghan very much wants to host the first Christmas at their new home with her mum,” a source close to the duo dished. The Suits alum is “really excited and is planning on doing all the traditions she grew up with as a child, including the cooking.”

“I don’t think anyone is ready for a cozy family Christmas right now,” the source added of the couple’s tumultuous relationship with the royal family. According to Robert Lacey‘s new book, Battle of Brothers: William & Harry – The Inside Story of a Family, the feud between the royal brothers continues as William said the duo are “separate entities” now.