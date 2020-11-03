Will we soon see a new royal ruler?

Royal expert Robert Jobson believes Queen Elizabeth II may hand over her crown to son Prince Charles, 71 — and soon!

While speaking on True Royalty‘s Royal Beat program, Jobson claimed Her Majesty will step down after her 95th birthday in April, making Charles the King of England. Royal reporter Jack Royston agreed but said it would be a hard decision for the monarch — who took the throne in 1952 after her father King George VI died.

“I think she won’t want to, but realistically she will get to a point where she has handed over everything to Charles,” Royston speculated, “and then how do you look your son in the eye and tell him he is not going to be King?”

Jobson also accused Prince Harry of “bare-faced hypocrisy” during the Royal Beat program. The red-headed prince, 36, previously joined a virtual chat with Black Lives Matter activist Patrick Hutchinson. During the chat, Harry confessed his royal upbringing meant he had “no idea” unconscious racial bias existed.

The royal expert commented on Harry’s response and recalled an incident when Harry made “racial slurs about an Asian officer which was filmed by himself and distributed by his friends and he had to apologize for making racial comments.”

“I find Harry telling everyone else that they are structurally racist hypocritical,” he added.

The Duke of Sussex previously explained: “I’ve had an awakening of my own. Because I wasn’t aware of so many of the issues and so many of the problems within the U.K. and also globally as well. I thought I did but I didn’t.”

While noting “you can’t really point fingers” when it comes to “unconscious bias,” Harry said: “Once you realize or you feel a little bit uncomfortable, then the onus is on you to go out and educate yourself because ignorance is no longer an excuse.”

The prince is taking this time in lockdown alongside wife Meghan Markle to talk about social and political issues as they build their philanthropic website, Archewell.

As for the grandmother to Prince William and Harry, Queen Elizabeth was forced to halt all royal engagements amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She made her first appearance last month with William, 38, after being cooped up for several months. Behind closed doors, the Queen had been busy speaking to politicians and getting updates from health experts regarding the novel virus.

While she cannot attend royal engagements, the Queen was taught how to work Zoom so she could chat with charities and organizations virtually. She moved from her London home, Buckingham Palace, to Winsdor Castle amid lockdown. Husband Prince Philip joined the monarch briefly before heading back to his home, Sandringham.

The Queen joined her husband at Sandringham over the weekend, one week prior to England’s second lockdown — which is set to start on Thursday, November 5.