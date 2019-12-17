Photo credit: Bravo TV

In the clip, the Coto Insurance founder claimed that RHOC is her show and screamed for Kelly, 44, and Braunwyn, 41, to get off of it. "Get her off my show!" she shouts at Kelly and Braunwyn on the couch. "It's not your show," Braunwyn screamed. "Oh yes, Braunwyn, season number one!" Vicki fired back. “Stop the cameras!” Vicki yelled at one point in the trailer from backstage. “This is about my job, my career, and my show that I started 15 years ago!”