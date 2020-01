Photo credit: Shutterstock

On Tuesday, October 6, Kevin McCall was arrested in Atlanta for a physical altercation that involved a Fulton County courthouse security guard. The musician attended a custody hearing regarding his 5-year-old daughter,, who he shares with model,. The guards informed Kevin that he wasn't allowed to be on Instagram Live, which is what triggered his aggression towards them. "I'll beat you n***as up... goin' to get my baby." Fulton County charged Kevin with four misdemeanors including obstruction of a law enforcement officer, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and simple assault. In addition, he was hit with one felony count for criminal damage to property in the second degree.