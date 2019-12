Photo credit: YouTube

Kandi and Todd proudly introduced their surrogate Shadina Blunt and admitted that they needed to go through counseling before being approved to go through the surrogacy process. "We had to go through counseling before we could even get approved to do this whole process of surrogacy with Shadina. She had to go through counseling like officially — like with the doctor who signed off — so she had to go through the psych eval and we had to do the psych eval and then we all three had to do it together," the Bravo star explained.