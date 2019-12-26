trending in NEWS
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore certainly didn’t pack on any holiday pounds this season! The reality star took to Instagram to show off her rock hard abs in a bikini on Thursday, December 26. Kenya’s fans were very complimentary about her figure in the comments section of her post.
Abs still there? ✅ thank you @bodycompleterx for helping me stay down in the pounds. I ate everything I wanted but took their fat burning supplements and B12 for energy and health. Get yours today! Check out my stories to buy now by swiping up👆🏾 #downinthepounds #bodycompleterx #kenyamoore
Happy Birthday @thebrooklyndaly your mommy and daddy love you beyond any words. You are light of my life, my whole world and my future. God blessed my existence with you and daddy. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents. #Godisgood #1yearold #miraclebaby #babybrooklyn #love #family
#FBF @thebrooklyndaly is growing up too fast! My little doll baby love 🥰👶🏽
Like daddy like daughter 🤷🏾♀️ @arsenal #gooners #soccer
Good morning from #theDalys @thebrooklyndaly @socobk ♥️♥️♥️ #family #love
#bodycompleterx my secret is out ❤️ @bodycompleterx
