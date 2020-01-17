Does Kenya Moore have something to tell us? The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was caught wearing her wedding ring in an Instagram Stories video on Thursday, January 15. She announced she was ending her marriage to husband Marc Daly in September, but she has been vocal about her desire for them to work through their issues and stay together. Now, fans are wondering if her decision to show off her sparkler on social media was a subtle hint that a reconciliation is in their future.
