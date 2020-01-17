"#TeamTwirl you are truly my riders. I love you guys so much ... not just for liking my photos but for genuinely being invested in my happiness. 2019 #topnine has been a year of great joy — having @thebrooklyndaly as an infant and watching her grow and thrive and inspire so many people. As you can see ... you loved my family photos the most. I pray that my heart can be open to forgiveness, understanding and compassion. I pray for the same for those I have hurt. I truly have an angel in my life ... more than one and God has never given me anything I cannot handle. God bless all of you and may all your dreams, desires and prayers come true in the next decade. Kenya," she captioned a collage of her top 9 most "liked" photos on Instagram from the year.