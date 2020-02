NeNe's future on RHOA was recently called into question when her palclaimed she received a text from her about her plans to quit the show . "My office is behind the set, so I went to the bathroom, and I looked at my phone between commercials and NeNe texts I am quitting. 9:08 am this morning," Wendy told her studio audience on January 21. "I have to say something, but I'm not going to say a whole lot. I know something about NeNe that you will all cry, be sad, feel bad for her, she is carrying the weight of a huge thing on her shoulders," she added.