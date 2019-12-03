trending in LIVING

Denise Richards is packing her bags and heading to the Northwest! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announced that she will be moving to Montana “soon.” But fear not fans! Denise won’t be leaving the West Coast forever! She still plans to keep her house in Los Angeles as well.

 

 

 

 

 

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation