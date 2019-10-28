trending in BABIES
- Tattoos, Piercings & More: Inside Ashley Graham’s Extravagant Baby Shower
- Lauren Duggar Gives Birth To Her 1st Child After Suffering A Miscarriage
- Shawn Johnson Shares Emotional Moment She Welcomed Daughter After 22 Hours Of Labor
- 'The Flash' Star Danielle Panabaker Expecting Her First Child With Husband Haye
- ‘KUWTK’ Star Rob Kardashian Celebrates Dream’s Third Birthday With Sister [Kim
Teddi Mellencamp is just bumping along! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed on Instagram that she is halfway through her pregnancy!
View this post on Instagram
I am officially halfway through my pregnancy at 20 weeks; my hands and feet are as swollen as snausages. And so I’m having a conundrum-- I can’t seem to find a fave maternity workout wear. They either have too much compression or are too loose and roll down the belly. I can’t be the only one with this issue, right? Let me know below if you have any amazing suggestions I should be trying out 💕 #halfwaythere #20weeks #maternity #workout
A post shared by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave (@teddimellencamp) on
View this post on Instagram
We may tease each other constantly, but there’s nothing I love more than cheering you on babe! I am so grateful for the partnership, love and family we share. You were amazing and inspirational at @powerful.u today. I have loved watching you grow over the last 10 years and am grateful for your support and the extra nudge you always give me. @tedwinator @joinskyline 💕
A post shared by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave (@teddimellencamp) on
View this post on Instagram
The right sunnies are the only way to kick off a hot summer. And you can’t go wrong with my fave @diffeyewear. Not only do they look good but for every pair you purchase, DIFF donates a pair to someone in need. And if you use code TEDDI20 right now, you’ll get $20 off any pair. Now THAT is cool. #DIFFPartner #diffeyewear
A post shared by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave (@teddimellencamp) on
View this post on Instagram
Sunday snuggles with my nuggets...💕
A post shared by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave (@teddimellencamp) on
View this post on Instagram
When it comes to our bodies, we have a choice: to criticize them or embrace them. I spent many years fixated on the stretch marks that run down my inner thighs or the loose skin on my arms I try to pose away in pics or how my face gets red and blotchy on days I am stressed or eat something that doesn’t agree with me. Well not today. Not now. I am loving the skin I am in and feeling damn proud about it. Proud to be unapologetically me; a woman who works hard and believes the best is always yet to come, for my mind, soul and yes, body. So I ask you to declare it: what’s your favorite thing or something you’re learning to embrace about yourself?
A post shared by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave (@teddimellencamp) on
View this post on Instagram
When I first had Slate, I was driving myself crazy going to every “Mommy & Me” class I could find online! If you know me, you know I can barely stand driving down the street, but I was determined to meet other likeminded moms. Luckily, I was eventually able to find my “mom tribe.” And then when I got pregnant with Cruz, most of those mamas were expecting as well. But now, five years later, here I am pregnant again and on the lookout for some new expecting moms to share and bond with. And with a busier than ever schedule, I am so blessed to have discovered @peanut. It's an app to meet other women in your area who the same similar interests and are at a similar stage in life. You can arrange meetups, share experiences, ask questions and get answers from real women. I've been able to easily connect with new moms and moms-to-be nearby, as well as join in discussions without any judgment. Favorite maternity workout wear? How to stay fit? Weird pregnancy cravings? There are so many conversations happening on there! I seriously don’t know how we did it before @peanut! To all moms and moms-to-be out there, I recommend you sign up. I promise you, it’s worth it 💕 #peanutapp #ad
A post shared by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave (@teddimellencamp) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
- Tagged:
- teddi mellencamp
Sound off in the comments below!