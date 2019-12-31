trending in HEALTH
New Year, a new Emily Simpson! The Real Housewives of Orange County star is ready to conquer 2020 with her New Year’s goals. Emily shared her resolutions on December 30 and fans praised her hard work and determination.
New year, New hip, New me! My goals this year are to get back in shape, be more active with my kids and be more adventurous (hiking anyone?!) now that I feel so much better! - - YOU can join me on my journey by signing up for my trainer Paulina’s 12 week program! SHES OFFERING 15% off on all her programs for the New Year! @paulinastein (she can coach you from anywhere in the world!) There is no better time than now to start! Let’s encourage, motivate, and keep each other accountable this new year!!! We can do this together! 👉 you can sign up at www.paulinafitness.com - - #paulinafitness #rhoc #fit #fitness #curves #effyourbeautystandards #love #curvy #nomakeup #newyear #newyearnewme
Having a great weekend in #lasvegas at the @palazzovegas ... the #holiday decorations are magical and we loved seeing @shelby.shireen ballroom dance 💃🏼 yesterday followed by an amazing night of @shaniatwain . #palazzo #vegas #rhoc #shelbyismystepdaughter #family #90scountrymusic
It’s Monday ... so grab your coffee first then kick some butt my friends 🙌🏻🙌🏻 . #Monday #mondaymotivation #rhoc
Welcome to the city where the heat is on, all night on the beach til the break of dawn ... welcome to Miami, Bienvenido a Miami 🌴🌴 . Catch an all new #RHOC 🍊 tonight on @bravotv as we attempt to have fun together in the Miami heat 🤦🏻♀️💁🏻♀️ . My dress from @prettylittlething 🙌🏻 . #miami #bravotv #southbeach @ginakirschenheiter @braunwynwindhamburke @kellyddodd
Making big moves over here! Happy to report I’m seeing progress and moving around more post-surgery. #sponsored Surgery is no joke and my hips don’t lie – I now understand the toll it takes on your body. Surgery is like running a marathon, so it’s important to prepare with specific nutrition before and after as you would a big race. That’s why I used Ensure’s Pre-Surgery Clear Carbohydrate Drink before my procedure and drank the Immunonutrition Shake before and after to help me get back on my feet💪 . If you’re having surgery, talk to your doctor about your nutrition plan, and ask about the #Ensure Surgery Bundle from @abbottglobal, which is now on Amazon [link in bio]. While I may not be running 26.2 anytime soon, the “new” me is SO excited to get into shape and run around with my kids again. Watch out, the catwalk is calling! 💃 #SurgeryPrep #SurgeryRecovery
Thank you to @westgatevegas for hosting us this weekend! The Mediterranean Villa was gorgeous 🙌🏻 Nothing like a last minute decision to hop on a flight to Las Vegas! . Thank you to my friends @deanamarielinn and @natalia.cast.benj for joining us! . It was so fun to reunite with my favorite Vegas Dancer @jrromas and see all the @sexxyshowlv dancers again! 👯👯 . Dress by @katiemaycollection from @swirlboutique Makeup by @lmakeupcosmeticstore 💄 . #vegas #lasvegas #ilovewestgate #westgate #rhoc #fun
That’s a wrap! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 What a great feeling! #RHOC reunion is now over so I get to enjoy the holidays with my kids and family stress free! It’s been a great season and trust me, there are many more exciting episodes to come so make sure you keep tuning in on @bravotv . Photo credit: @tvmyhusbandhates ❤️ . #reunion #rhocreunion #holidays #stressfree #family #season14
