Emily Simpson is hitting the gym! The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared a sexy snapshot of herself during her workout where she sported some hot exercise gear. Emily, 43, showed off her recent 15-pound weight loss in the pic.
Happy January 1, 2020 my friends! ❤️ . This morning I woke up early and hiked over three miles with @paulinastein to the top of Patriot Trail in San Juan Capistrano . For the past year I had trouble walking, working out, getting up and down stairs ... I even got to the point where I couldn’t tie my own shoes. I couldn’t sleep at night. I was depressed, irritable, sad, etc. Suffering from chronic hip pain was debilitating physically, but mentally as well. It took a huge toll on my life, marriage, relationships, psyche, body, etc . Being able to hike up steep hills to reach the top of Patriot Trail was a pivotal moment that let me feel like my old self again. I feared that girl was gone. But she’s not. She’s here, ready to take on 2020 🙌🏻 . I’m excited for the new year and I’m ready to try new things, be more physically fit, hike more trails (any suggestions?) and be the best MOM and WIFE I can be. My family deserves that, and I’m sorry I wasn’t my best over the past year @shanesimps . I want to know your goals for the New Year!! Tell me below and tag your friends or family that inspire you and will help you reach those goals! Let’s do this and make 2020 the best year yet!! Xoxo . Leggings by @vita_atletica 🙌🏻 . #2020 #newyear #rhoc #love #newhip #newlife #goals #fit #inspiration #happynewyear #newyearnewyou
Happy Sunday my friends! I hope you all enjoy your time with family today. I’ve definitely felt better, but I’m trying to stay positive and focus on healing and remembering all the amazing people in my life! . My babies, my dog, and my husband haven’t left my side. I’m in so much physical pain, but emotionally my heart ❤️ is FULL . My family is my everything! Who or What brings you the most joy in life?! Share below! 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻I want to read some positive comments ❤️❤️ . #sunday #family #love #smile #familyfirst #thesimpsons #arthritis #hipreplacement #recovery #fullheart
She’s my mini... And she’s always watching my every move 💕❤️ . #rhoc #annabelle #love #momanddaughter #family #daughter
New year, New hip, New me! My goals this year are to get back in shape, be more active with my kids and be more adventurous (hiking anyone?!) now that I feel so much better! - - YOU can join me on my journey by signing up for my trainer Paulina’s 12 week program! SHES OFFERING 15% off on all her programs for the New Year! @paulinastein (she can coach you from anywhere in the world!) There is no better time than now to start! Let’s encourage, motivate, and keep each other accountable this new year!!! We can do this together! 👉 you can sign up at www.paulinafitness.com - - #paulinafitness #rhoc #fit #fitness #curves #effyourbeautystandards #love #curvy #nomakeup #newyear #newyearnewme
Just an #Ohio girl living in a #orangecounty world 🌎 🍊 . #beach #lagunabeach #nomakeup #sun #sand #freckles #beachhairdontcare
All new episode of #RHOC 🍊tonight as we end our #keywest vacation! Who will be watching?! . TAG your RHOC watching pals below 👇🏻and remind them to tune in! . Things to ponder: 1. Do you know who #Hemingway is? 2. Do cat bites give you rabies? 3. Have you ever jet-skied with sharks? . My bathing suit by @miraclesuitswim . @kellyddodd @ginakirschenheiter @braunwynwindhamburke #vacation #drama
Tres Amigas #FBF #tahiti #season10 #2015 #rhoc ❤️❤️❤️ @tamrajudge @vickigunvalson @tresamigas_official
