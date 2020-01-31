trending in REALITY TV

Kelly Dodd and Shannon Beador have both reportedly been asked to return for season 15 of Real Housewives of Orange County. There is still no word on whether Gina Kirschenheiter, Braunwyn-Windham Burke, and Emily Simpson received contracts. Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge recently announced their shocking exits from the hit Bravo show, so fans can expect to see some new faces in the mix.

