Photo credit: Kelly Dodd Instagram

Kelly, 44, posted a photo of herself and her friends enjoying the sunny weather and told Rick, 59, he was going to "love it" in California. "Are you guys moving in together?! I'm so happy you've finally found a man that treats you like the queen you are," one of her fans wrote in the comments section. "Is a proposal coming soon? If your man is moving it must be serious," another added. Perhaps the Bravo star got a little ahead of herself, because she opted to remove the post from her page shortly after.