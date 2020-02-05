trending in REALITY TV
- WE tv celebrates the premiere of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition
- Meghan King Edmonds Defends Letting Daughter Aspen Take Melatonin Gummies
- Jenelle Evans Announces Her Contract With MTV Ends In April
- Farrah Goes Horseback Riding In A Thong Bikini With Rumored Boyfriend Daniel
- NeNe Leakes Leaves A Shady Comment On A Tense Clip Of Kenya Moore & Marc Daly
Real Housewives of Orange County alums Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge aren’t permitted to appear on another television show for at least a year in the wake of their shocking exits from the hit Bravo show. Both ladies reportedly had a “non-compete” clause in their contracts, which prevents them from inking any deals with other networks for the next 12 months.
View this post on Instagram
1st night in a long time just @tamrajudge and me for dinner. No drama here ❤️#rhoc #bravo @tamrajudge
A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on
View this post on Instagram
Thanks @mspriscillanyc for the incredible makeup job. #rhoc #wwhl #season14
A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on
View this post on Instagram
Bahama mama? Stop by and see me at @dibahamas! I'm partnering with @safikilimatanzanite and @diamondsinternational to raise awareness for the geological phenomenon that is #tanzanite -- it's 1000x rarer than a #diamond! See it (and me) for yourself Today 2/11 and Tuesday 2/12. See you there! #safilove
A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on
View this post on Instagram
Who else wants to give @ginakirschenheiter a BIG HUG 🤗 right now #RHOC love how brave you are. #survivor
A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on
View this post on Instagram
All dressed up for a night out with @tamrajudge and the ladies. Should be a fun night. #bravo #season14 #rhoc
A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
Sound off in the comments below!