Real Housewives of Orange County alums Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge aren’t permitted to appear on another television show for at least a year in the wake of their shocking exits from the hit Bravo show. Both ladies reportedly had a “non-compete” clause in their contracts, which prevents them from inking any deals with other networks for the next 12 months.

