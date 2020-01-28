trending in REALITY TV
- Farrah Abraham Leaves Fans 'Terrified' After Posting Bizarre Video With Sophia
- Jax Gets Strippers At His Bachelor Party — And Then Lies To Brittany About It
- 'Below Deck' Star Kevin Hasn't Spoken To Kate Since Filming Wrapped
- Tamra Judge Says The Other Housewives Are Afraid To Get Fired After Her 'RHOC' Exit
- Chase Rice Blasts ‘Bachelor’ After Crossing Paths With Ex-Flame Victoria Fuller
Tamra Judge explained why she unfollowed Andy Cohen and all of her Real Housewives of Orange County costars after learning the news that she would not be coming back next season. Tamra hopped on Instagram Live with Andy on January 27 to clear up any confusion and shed some light on her feelings about her exit.
View this post on Instagram
@facebook headquarters #bravocon #rhoc
A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on
View this post on Instagram
Who else wants to give @ginakirschenheiter a BIG HUG 🤗 right now #RHOC love how brave you are. #survivor
A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!
Sound off in the comments below!