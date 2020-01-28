trending in REALITY TV

Tamra Judge explained why she unfollowed Andy Cohen and all of her Real Housewives of Orange County costars after learning the news that she would not be coming back next season. Tamra hopped on Instagram Live with Andy on January 27 to clear up any confusion and shed some light on her feelings about her exit.

