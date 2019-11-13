Photo credit: Shutterstock

Her last surgery, she revealed, caused many health problems. “I had asked for a C when I went down, and I woke up with a DD,” Danielle said. “And nothing felt right. My breasts, they immediately felt cold and numb. I literally had no body temperature on my chest for years. They felt impacted, I felt ripples underneath them. And my skin was so thin around my breasts, you could see through it.”