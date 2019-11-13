Danielle Staub got her DD breast implants removed! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star opened up in a recent interview about her long journey under the knife. She referred to her boob jobs as the “biggest mistake” of her life.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Danielle Staub got her DD breast implants removed! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star opened up in a recent interview about her long journey under the knife. She referred to her boob jobs as the “biggest mistake” of her life.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!