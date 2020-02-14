trending in COUPLES

Teresa Giudice is paying tribute to the most important people in her life this Valentine’s Day. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star left her estranged husband Joe Giudice out of her holiday message to her family on February 14. However, just hours before Teresa, 47, shared her post, Joe wished his ex a happy Valentine’s Day.

