Photo credit: Shutterstock

Chyna’s attorney,, issued a statement after the details of her client’s custody battle surfaced on the internet. "So Rob Kardashian — who has physically abused his significant other () on camera and has posted illegal revenge porn against Chyna — wants to take custody of Chyna’s beautiful daughter Dream away from her hands-on, extremely loving mother? And— who has a DUI on her record — wants to take her niece Dream away from her loving mother, Chyna? Oh please,” the statement read.