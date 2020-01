Photo credit: Shutterstock

has been loving and supportive of Rob amid his struggles, but sisterhas taken a tougher approach. "Everyone licks Rob’s a** and does whatever he says. It’s just like, at some point you just have to give it up. We all make his life so easy. ‘Okay, we’ll drive you around with a chauffeur so no one has to look at you.’ It’s pathetic. We’re not gonna cater to him anymore, but it has to be all of us," Kim told her family on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.