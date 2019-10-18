The hockey player and Todd, 50, kicked off their conversation by discussing Savannah's new hairstyle. "I thought she looked great. I was shocked. If you're gonna cut your hair that short, I don't know that flannel would be the thing that you should be rocking with it, but you know, listen, if it's your thing, it's your thing," the patriarch joked.
"That woman, she can rock any haircut, it's incredible," Nic gushed. "She does look a little more like you after that haircut, I have to say. But she's beautiful inside and out and she's one strong woman, she's brave, she's courageous. She did this for a lot of reasons and I'm really proud of her."
Talk then turned to the breakup rumors. Nic explained that while their relationship hasn't been without its hurdles, they are very much still together despite Savannah occasionally not wearing her engagement ring. "It's funny how people read into the smallest things like that. But I mean, yeah I get that, there's no engagement ring in some of her pictures. I mean, we're together. Savannah and I are fine. We are working on ourselves every single day and our relationship. And listen, it's not a perfect road, like we go through ups and downs. There's a lot of stuff that I need to work on, there's a lot of things that she needs to work on, and communication being one of them. So, we are very happy. We are in a good place," Nic revealed.
He continued, "We're very engaged. Absolutely. And we're working on ourselves every day. We don't have an exact date for the wedding yet, but we're working on ourselves right now. And it feels great being engaged to the woman of my dreams, the woman I'm ... spending the rest of my life with, and I'm pretty lucky, that's for sure."
Nic admitted that the couple went through a "honeymoon phase" where they rarely argued because they didn't see each other very often. They still live separately but now they see each other every day.
"Until I realized that I needed to work on myself and there were things that I was doing wrong, we didn't get back to a good place," he said. "But right now, we are at the best place we've ever been at, in my opinion, and Savannah will tell you the same thing, just because we are continuously working on our relationship and have made our relationship our priority, too."
The athlete confessed that improving their connection ahead of the wedding is their number one priority and they have no intention of calling it quits. "We're in a great place. Honestly. And I think that we're only gonna get stronger, because, like I said, we've ... started making our relationship a priority and we are working on ourselves and admitting to the things we've done wrong, and that's been the biggest blessing, it really has. So, for anybody who's doubting whether we're together or not, we are together, we are very happy, and we are continuously working on our relationship," he stressed.
