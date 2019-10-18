trending in COUPLES

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley ignited rumors that she had called off her engagement when she recently posted pics of herself without her ring. She also got a drastically shorter pixie haircut, which many fans thought was a breakup ‘do. However, her fiancé Nic Kerdiles set the record straight on their relationship during an appearance on her father Todd Chrisley‘s Chrisley Confessions podcast on Wednesday, October 16.

