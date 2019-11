Photo credit: Savannah Chrisley Instagram

Talk then turned to the breakup rumors. Nic explained that while their relationship hasn't been without its hurdles, they are very much still together despite Savannah occasionally not wearing her engagement ring. "It's funny how people read into the smallest things like that. But I mean, yeah I get that, there's no engagement ring in some of her pictures. I mean, we're together. Savannah and I are fine. We are working on ourselves every single day and our relationship. And listen, it's not a perfect road, like we go through ups and downs. There's a lot of stuff that I need to work on, there's a lot of things that she needs to work on, and communication being one of them. So, we are very happy. We are in a good place," Nic revealed.