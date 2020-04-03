Many secret celebrity marriages have taken place throughout the years. Stars are rarely known for their secrecy, but that special day was enough to warrant some extra privacy for some of Hollywood’s most famous faces. OK has got the scoop on 19 of the most memorable secret celebrity marriages.

MORE: PATTON OSWALT AND MEREDITH SALENGER HAVE THE WEDDING OF THEIR DREAMS

Celebrity weddings tend to generate loads of buzz, and celebs typically crave the attention. But these 19 celebrities aimed for something different. While Kim Kardashian may have televised her wedding, the following celebs kept theirs quiet.

MORE: MILEY CYRUS AND LIAM HEMSWORTH ARE MARRIED! INSIDE THE SECRET ISLAND CEREMONY!