"I am delighted to be returning to the court in Abu Dhabi for the first time since the birth of my daughter in September," Serena said in a statement.

"The Mubadala World Tennis Championship has long marked the beginning of the men's global tennis season and I am excited and honored to be making my comeback as part of the first women to participate in the event," she continued.

Serena and Alexis Ohanian tied the knot November 16th in a vibrant New Orleans ceremony attended by Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, and Ciara, among other celebrities.

The wedding came less than three months after the birth of their daughter. And Serena's snapback game was strong, as she posted a photo of herself in short shorts less than three weeks after giving birth.

Can Alexis possibly be any cuter?!