Victory! Tom Brady Wins Intense Game For The First Time After Finalizing Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

During the final stressful seconds of the home game, Brady threw a 60-yard touchdown to close out the clock with a 16-13 win — giving the Buccaneers a 4-5 record on the season thus far.

INSIDE TOM BRADY & GISELE BÜNDCHEN'S AGREEMENT OVER CHILDREN & RESPECTIVE SCHEDULES

The much-needed victory comes after the estranged duo's longtime marriage seemingly ended in part because of the 45-year-old's commitment to his career and lack of effort towards his wife and their two children — Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. (Brady also shares son John, 15, with former flame Bridget Moynahan.)