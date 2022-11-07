Victory! Tom Brady Wins Intense Game For The First Time After Finalizing Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
A win for football and a loss for Hollywood's former it-couple.
Tom Brady lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a last-minute victory against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 6, sealing the team's first win since the quarterback finalized his divorce with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen following 13 years of marriage.
During the final stressful seconds of the home game, Brady threw a 60-yard touchdown to close out the clock with a 16-13 win — giving the Buccaneers a 4-5 record on the season thus far.
The much-needed victory comes after the estranged duo's longtime marriage seemingly ended in part because of the 45-year-old's commitment to his career and lack of effort towards his wife and their two children — Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. (Brady also shares son John, 15, with former flame Bridget Moynahan.)
Brady's performance on the field has statistically been the worst of his 23-season career, leading many critics to believe it has had something to do with the demise of his relationship with Bündchen.
Though the legendary athlete "didn't want the kids to have divorced parents," according to a source, the Victoria's Secret Angel, 42, grew tired of begging "over and over" for her ex-husband to "be more present" with their family, as Brady simply "wasn't hearing what she was saying."
As rumors began to circulate of a potential split between the two, it was believed that the gorgeous Brazilian model gave her parter an ultimatum: "either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good," spilled a source.
Meanwhile, Brady appeared to give his response via his "Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray" podcast, hastily shutting down claims he would end his career mid-season.
"I said last week that there's no immediate retirement in my future," the father-of-three — who initially stepped away from the sport toward the end of the 2021-2022 season — said last month. "There was a retirement in the past, but I moved on from that."
After a long and difficult effort to keep their relationship at ease, the celebrity couple officially confirmed their divorce on Friday, October 28 — but at least Brady was finally able to win with his true love, football.