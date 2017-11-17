COUPLES
serena williams beauty beast themed wedding pics pp View Gallery
Be Our Guest

Inside Serena Williams’ 'Beauty & The Beast'-Themed Wedding — See The Stunning Pics!

November 17, 2017 14:30PM

The tennis pro married Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans on Thursday.

Serena Williams married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans on Thursday night, and the wedding was a stunning, Beauty and the Beast-themed affair! Click through to see the gorgeous pics of Serena’s dream wedding.

As they entered the reception, guests were greeted by the B&TB song “Be Our Guest,” ET reported.
They then enjoyed cocktail hour while waiting for Alexis and Serena — who changed into a second dress! — to arrive.
Guests were told to dress to match the Disney theme. Serena’s friend and fellow tennis champ Caroline Wozniacki definitely nailed it in this elegant blue gown!
Wonder what guest and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour thought of the Disney-inspired outfit choices…
In addition to guests like Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, and Kelly Roland, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg was also in attendance. Serena and Alexis clearly travel in an exclusive circle of friends.
To kick off the party, Serena treated guests to a performance by a traditional New Orleans jazz band.
Colton Haynes, who attended Serena's rehearsal dinner the night before, was also spotted mingling with guests.
The tennis champ also paid homage to all her 12 grand slam titles by naming her tables after each one! Guests were assigned to different tables via their own personalized trophies.
A crew was spotted setting up a carousel for guests to ride earlier that week.
Guests were also treated to beignets — an insider said Kim Kardashian picked up a few before heading to the airport!
