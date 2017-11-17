Inside Serena Williams’ 'Beauty & The Beast'-Themed Wedding — See The Stunning Pics!

As they entered the reception, guests were greeted by the B&TB song “Be Our Guest,” ET reported.

They then enjoyed cocktail hour while waiting for Alexis and Serena — who changed into a second dress! — to arrive.

Guests were told to dress to match the Disney theme. Serena’s friend and fellow tennis champ Caroline Wozniacki definitely nailed it in this elegant blue gown!

Anna Wintour thought of the Disney-inspired outfit choices… Wonder what guest and Vogue Editor-in-Chiefthought of the Disney-inspired outfit choices…

Sheryl Sandberg was also in attendance. Serena and Alexis clearly travel in an exclusive circle of friends. In addition to guests like Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, and Kelly Roland , Facebook COOwas also in attendance. Serena and Alexis clearly travel in an exclusive circle of friends.

To kick off the party, Serena treated guests to a performance by a traditional New Orleans jazz band.

Colton Haynes, who attended was also spotted mingling with guests. , who attended Serena's rehearsal dinner the night before,was also spotted mingling with guests.

The tennis champ also paid homage to all her 12 grand slam titles by naming her tables after each one! Guests were assigned to different tables via their own personalized trophies.

A crew was spotted setting up a carousel for guests to ride earlier that week.

Guests were also treated to beignets — an insider said Kim Kardashian picked up a few before heading to the airport!