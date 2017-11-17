Glitz & Glamour!
See All The Guests As They Arrive For Serena Williams’ Black Tie New Orleans Wedding
Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, and more attended the exclusive soiree.
Serena Williams is a married woman! The tennis pro tied the knot with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans, Louisiana, last night, surrounded by a who’s who of celebs — including Beyonce and Kim Kardashian! Click through to see the pics of Serena’s guests arriving to her black tie wedding.
