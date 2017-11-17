NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

Serena Williams Wedding Guests Pics Long View Gallery
Glitz & Glamour!

See All The Guests As They Arrive For Serena Williams’ Black Tie New Orleans Wedding

November 17, 2017 10:13AM

Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, and more attended the exclusive soiree.

Serena Williams is a married woman! The tennis pro tied the knot with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans, Louisiana, last night, surrounded by a who’s who of celebs — including Beyonce and Kim Kardashian! Click through to see the pics of Serena’s guests arriving to her black tie wedding.

See All The Guests As They Arrive For Serena Williams’ Black Tie New Orleans Wedding

Back to intro
1/10
Eva Longoria was one of the first guests to arrive. She was accompanied by her husband Jose Baston. The two also attended Serena's rehearsal dinner the night before at the Emeril Lagasse-owned restaurant Meril.
Colton Haynes was joined by a mystery guest as he headed into the party.
La La Anthony and Kelly Roland were spotted arriving in the same car.
Tony award winner Cynthia Erivo needed a little help with her dress’ train as she departed the party bus.
Model Selita Ebanks stunned in this purple and green gown.
Serena’s friend and fellow tennis champ Caroline Wozniaki attended with basketball player David Lee.
Actress Nicole Ari Park and her husband Boris Kodjoe were all smiles as they arrived the party.
Kim Kardashian opted to come in her own private car.
Serena’s friend and agent Jill Smoller wore a red, heart-covered dress with the words “your eyes are the eyes of a woman in love” written on the chest.
According to an insider, Beyonce, Ciara, and Anna Wintour were also guests at the wedding. After the ceremony, guests enjoyed a street party with music and a food truck before heading inside for dinner. Do you wish you’d gotten an invite to Serena’s wedding? Sound off in the comments below!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
The Weeknd Runs Back To Bella Hadid After Splitting From Selena Gomez
NEWS
Tristan Thompson Puts Khloe Kardashian On A Strict Pregnancy Diet
NEWS
Taylor Swift Is Undergoing A Huge MakeUNDER — Get All The Details!
STYLE
Too Close For Comfort? Jennifer Lopez Might Take A BREAK From Alex Rodriguez
COUPLES Jennifer lopez alex rodriguez break up long
See How Vincent Herbert Tries To 'Rekindle That Fire' With Tamar Braxton
REALITY TV