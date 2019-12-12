trending in BABIES

Mercedes “MJ” Javid is just too excited for the holidays! The Shahs of Sunset star is looking forward to spending her baby son Shams Francis‘ first Christmas this year with her family. She welcomed her first child this past April with husband Tommy Feight after undergoing IVF.

 

